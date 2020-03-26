Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 15,377 ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,401,000. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF accounts for 5.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 7.50% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPXE traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2051 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

