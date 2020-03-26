Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 215,351 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,436,887. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.

