Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 87,146 Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,508,000. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1,416.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 288,909 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,098,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,646,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 69,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000.

NYSEARCA DIAL traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 104,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,062. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.