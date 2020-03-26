Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $10.16 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 188,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 652,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,026,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,014,000.

XMLV stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.38. 14,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,784. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

