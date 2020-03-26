Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $112.07 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 821,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,071,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 160,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,969,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 3,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 57,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,979. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average is $129.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.