Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $13.75 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,748,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.01. 30,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

