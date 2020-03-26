Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $160.97 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 831,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.57. 48,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,590. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.5028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

