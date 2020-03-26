Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $18.66 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 299,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,656,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.52. 10,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,326. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

