Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $43.14 Million in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 368,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,142,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 7.67% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 79,252 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,706,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,248,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $863,000.

Shares of JKF stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.86. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.25. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.8882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

