Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $46.53 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 709,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,024 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

