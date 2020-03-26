Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $50.38 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 387,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,380,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 918,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,833,000 after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $938,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.73. 60,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average is $122.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

