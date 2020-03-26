Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $84.57 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 705,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,887. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.64.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.