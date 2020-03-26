Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $17.61 Million Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 403,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,232 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 32,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 274,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after buying an additional 125,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.65. 1,539,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,644,020. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

