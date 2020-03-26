Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $26.99 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 287,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,987,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,248.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $3.50 on Thursday, reaching $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 106,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average of $89.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

