Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,864,000. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 12.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLQL traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,402 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.