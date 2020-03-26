Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 366,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,535,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

