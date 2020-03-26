Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 358,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,920,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 4.49% of iShares North American Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded up $6.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.41. 2,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,622. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.92. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $183.27 and a 52-week high of $271.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.4078 dividend. This is an increase from iShares North American Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

