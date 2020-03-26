Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,756,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IJK traded up $9.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.74. 1,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,188. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.46 and a 1 year high of $248.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.5072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

