Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,000 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,350,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 439,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 618,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,785,000 after purchasing an additional 410,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,348.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 258,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 240,766 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.19. 483,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,735,396. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.48.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

