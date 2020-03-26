Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 737,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,292,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.68. 72,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,467. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.02 and its 200-day moving average is $176.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

