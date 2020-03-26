Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 378,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,088,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

VOE stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.02. 35,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

