Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Equitable worth $38,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,346 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,839,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,632,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Stansfield bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick Lane bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $63,058.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 5,542,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,839. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

