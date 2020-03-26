Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 578,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,446,000. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 8.70% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 326.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

JKE traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.58. The company had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,150. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $236.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

