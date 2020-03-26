Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 373,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.67. 2,191,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $45.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

