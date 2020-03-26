Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,387,000. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of CZA traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,236. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

