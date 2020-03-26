Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,477,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.59% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.55. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.86 and a 1 year high of $171.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $1.4735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $5.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

