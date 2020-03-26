Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,792,000. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEV traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,564. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28.

