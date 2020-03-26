Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 213,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,597,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,962,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,996,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.55. 132,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.