Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,665 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,545,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWF. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000.

ACWF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,666. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

