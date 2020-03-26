Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,173 Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,511,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises 3.6% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 77,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 334,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. 1,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

