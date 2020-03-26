Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 197,041 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 197,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,641,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.60. 11,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,502. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.66. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $173.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.9947 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

