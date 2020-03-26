Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 735,510 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 735,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,704,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,342,000 after buying an additional 370,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,802,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,581,000 after buying an additional 46,488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,608,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,496,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,652. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5894 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

