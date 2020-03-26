Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $11.91 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,910,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,443,000 after acquiring an additional 345,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 192,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 598,866 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,141. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5326 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

