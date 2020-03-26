Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $12.48 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 398,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,480,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,855. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.