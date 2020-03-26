Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $14.46 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 997,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,461,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

IAU stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,051,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,075,654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

