Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $24.70 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 331,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,842,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,361,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,623 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $61.65. 914,722 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

