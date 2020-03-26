Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $46.18 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,176,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 5.33% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,251,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,964,000.

Shares of JKD traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.78. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $122.90 and a 1 year high of $194.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.73 and its 200 day moving average is $176.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

