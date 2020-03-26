Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $8.87 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,558,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.73.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.