Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $9.31 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,030,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after buying an additional 196,331 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.65. 16,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.9467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

