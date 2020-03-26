Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,497,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,207,080,000 after purchasing an additional 550,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,506,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,593,220,000 after purchasing an additional 396,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.33.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,454,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374,246. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.00 and a 200-day moving average of $195.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

