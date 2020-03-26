Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,982,000. Fidelity Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 462.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 114,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 68,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000.

FVAL stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. 12,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

