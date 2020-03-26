Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,834,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 303,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

FPEI stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,576. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

