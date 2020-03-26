Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 326,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 266,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

