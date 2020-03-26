Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,306,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $140.72. 16,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7438 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

