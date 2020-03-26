Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,469,000. ProShares Merger ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Merger ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

BATS:MRGR traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. ProShares Merger ETF has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

