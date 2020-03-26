Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 369,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,590,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

VGT stock traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

