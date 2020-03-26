Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,731,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,387,000 after purchasing an additional 398,482 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 657,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,134,000 after buying an additional 94,864 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,071,000.

Shares of VV stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.68. 19,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.65. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

