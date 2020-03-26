Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,080,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $10.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.50. The company had a trading volume of 318,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

