Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 254,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,836 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.26. 116,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,757. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

