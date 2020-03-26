Equitable Trust Co. Buys 25,231 Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 420.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,231 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Renasant worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Renasant Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

RNST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

